Spring Sports Preview: Manchester Memorial

Boys Tennis
Head coach:
- Shannon Moloney (5th season)
Last year:
- 6-8
Top returning athletes:
- Tiago Mendes (Senior captain)
- Cam Brown (Senior captain)
“They have been integral members of the team for the past 2 years, and I am excited to see what they do this year! We also have seniors Tyler Telge, Daniel Betancur, and David Ruge returning. Sophomore Zach Telge earned his spot in the top 6 this year. He is a strong player and helps to round out the team.” – Shannon Moloney
Expectations:
“We have a strong group of experienced players this year. We were able to make the playoffs last year, and I expect the same from them this season.Our goal is to make it further than we did last year and to send some players to the individual and doubles tournament.” – Shannon Moloney
Girls Lacrosse
Head coach:
- David Gocklin (3rd season as head coach, 14th year coaching at Memorial)
Last year:
- 2-14
Top returning athletes:
-
Autumn Pellitier (Senior Captain, middie)
-
Kaleigh Murphy (Junior Captain, attack)
-
Payton Moran (Junior Captain, defense)
Promising newcomers:
- Too early to tell
Expectations:
“Our expectations are to make the tournament … We have 32 girls out for the season, which will allow us to have a JV team again this year. We only have one returning senior, along with many juniors and sophomores. We also have a few new seniors playing the game for the first time who have played other sports at the school. We are a pretty athletic team and hope to compete more this year.” – David Gocklin
Boys Lacrosse
Head coach:
- Jordan D’Onofrio – 3rd season as head coach of Manchester Memorial/Central co-op boys lacrosse (The Kings)
Last year:
-
7-11 (lost in first round of Division-II playoffs)
Top returning athletes:
- Carter Beland (Captain)
- Mene Adumene (Captain)
- Owen Kelley (Captain)
- Liam Murphy (Captain)
- Thomas Egan
- Talen Perron
- Joey Velez
- Lukas Tafe
- Mack Tripp
Top Newcomers:
-
Thomas Stamoulis
-
Will Brauer
Expectations:
“We are moving up to Division I after the last several years in Division II. Our goal as a team is to make the playoffs. This is our third year together and the players and coaches have done a great job developing that last few years.Our preseason has been great so far and we are eager to step up to the challenge of a full Division-I schedule …This season our full V and JV roster sits at 52 athletes with 25 of our players being brand new to the sport. We are continuing to build a lacrosse culture in the city, which has been missing for the last several years. Please come out to support our team at any of our home games.” – Jordan D’Onofrio
Boys Track & Field
Head coach:
- Tom Lynch (13th year as head coach, 26th coaching at Memorial)
Last year:
- 12th in Division I
Top returning athletes:
- Martin Alisando (Junior, sprints)
- Steve Elezi (Senior, sprints)
- AJ Sebastien (Junior, sprints)
- Rudy Flicker (Junior, hurdles)
- Owen Davis (Junior, distance)
- Josh Soucy (Senior, distance)
Top Newcomers:
- Alexis Rivera (Senior)
- Chase Burris (Sophomore)
- Diego Martineaz (Sophomore)
Expectations:
- Top-8 finish in Division I
Girls Track & Field
Head coach:
- Leanne Guimond (1st season)
Top returning athletes:
- Hannah Rodriguez
- Vivian Ayomide Sanni
- Abby BahAvah Page
Top Newcomers:
- Jordan Courter
- Charline Jackson
- Fatumo Nur
- Priscilla Lewis
Expectations:
“This season the expectations are to compete hard, work hard in the classroom, and represent Manchester Memorial High School proudly. We have a strong field of sprinters and throwers so we look to compete competitively in those events, specifically the 100, 200 and 4×100. As a young team the main goal is to build a strong foundation so we become a force to be reckoned with in the years to come becoming stronger … This is a strong and determined group of young athletes.The future is bright for these athletes if they continue to work hard and work together.. I am proud to be their coach and I am excited to see some great results this season.” – Leanne Guimond
Baseball
- Matthew DAmbrosio (2nd season)
- 4-14
Top returning athletes:
- Zander Rivera (Captain)
- Alexis Rivera
- Connor McNelly
- Manny Castro
- Ryan Cunningham
- Nick Duclos
- Ben Mailloux
“Nick Lodding, returning from a one-year break to play soccer, will be a top hitter on the team. Ben Mailloux looks to improve in his second season, only as a sophomore. Zander Rivera is looking to take a few steps forward. Manny Castro has a real possibility of 1st team all state.” – Matthew DAmbrosio
- Top-3 finish
“When things get tough, that’s when we become the toughest. Grind through at-bats. We’re a very gritty team.” – Matthew DAmbrosio