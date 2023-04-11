Spring Sports Preview: Manchester Memorial

“We are moving up to Division I after the last several years in Division II. Our goal as a team is to make the playoffs. This is our third year together and the players and coaches have done a great job developing that last few years.Our preseason has been great so far and we are eager to step up to the challenge of a full Division-I schedule …This season our full V and JV roster sits at 52 athletes with 25 of our players being brand new to the sport. We are continuing to build a lacrosse culture in the city, which has been missing for the last several years. Please come out to support our team at any of our home games.” – Jordan D’Onofrio