Spring Sports Preview: Manchester Memorial

Monday, April 10, 2023 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0
MANCHESTER, NH – Hope springs eternal each spring. Snow has melted, the mercury is rising, and spring sports athletes are taking their craft outdoors.
That’s certainly true at Manchester Memorial High School, where coaches and student athletes enter the new season with renewed optimism:

Boys Tennis

Daniel Betancur
Daniel Betancur is one of five seniors returning this year for the Crusaders.

Head coach:

  • Shannon Moloney (5th season)

Last year:

  • 6-8

Top returning athletes:

  • Tiago Mendes (Senior captain)
  • Cam Brown (Senior captain)

“They have been integral members of the team for the past 2 years, and I am excited to see what they do this year! We also have seniors Tyler Telge, Daniel Betancur, and David Ruge returning. Sophomore Zach Telge earned his spot in the top 6 this year. He is a strong player and helps to round out the team.” – Shannon Moloney

Expectations:

“We have a strong group of experienced players this year. We were able to make the playoffs last year, and I expect the same from them this season.Our goal is to make it further than we did last year and to send some players to the individual and doubles tournament.” – Shannon Moloney

Girls Lacrosse

Sophomore Payton Moran is one of the young sparks helping to boost Memorial/West's current and future prospects on the lacrosse field.
Junior Payton Moran returns to Memorial as a junior captain this season.

Head coach:

  • David Gocklin (3rd season as head coach, 14th year coaching at Memorial)

Last year:

  • 2-14

Top returning athletes:

  • Autumn Pellitier (Senior Captain, middie)
  • Kaleigh Murphy (Junior Captain, attack)
  • Payton Moran (Junior Captain, defense)

Promising newcomers:

  • Too early to tell

Expectations:

“Our expectations are to make the tournament … We have 32 girls out for the season, which will allow us to have a JV team again this year. We only have one returning senior, along with many juniors and sophomores. We also have a few new seniors playing the game for the first time who have played other sports at the school. We are a pretty athletic team and hope to compete more this year.” – David Gocklin

Boys Lacrosse

Head coach:

  • Jordan D’Onofrio – 3rd season as head coach of Manchester Memorial/Central co-op boys lacrosse (The Kings)

Last year:

  • 7-11 (lost in first round of Division-II playoffs)

Top returning athletes:

  • Carter Beland (Captain)
  • Mene Adumene (Captain)
  • Owen Kelley (Captain)
  • Liam Murphy (Captain)
  • Thomas Egan
  • Talen Perron
  • Joey Velez
  •  Lukas Tafe
  • Mack Tripp

Top Newcomers:

  • Thomas Stamoulis
  • Will Brauer

Expectations:

“We are moving up to Division I after the last several years in Division II. Our goal as a team is to make the playoffs. This is our third year together and the players and coaches have done a great job developing that last few years.Our preseason has been great so far and we are eager to step up to the challenge of a full Division-I schedule …This season our full V and JV roster sits at 52 athletes with 25 of our players being brand new to the sport. We are continuing to build a lacrosse culture in the city, which has been missing for the last several years. Please come out to support our team at any of our home games.” – Jordan D’Onofrio

Boys Track & Field

Head coach:

  • Tom Lynch (13th year as head coach, 26th coaching at Memorial)

Last year:

  • 12th in Division I

Top returning athletes:

  • Martin Alisando (Junior, sprints)
  • Steve Elezi (Senior, sprints)
  • AJ Sebastien (Junior, sprints)
  • Rudy Flicker (Junior, hurdles)
  • Owen Davis (Junior, distance)
  • Josh Soucy (Senior, distance)

Top Newcomers:

  • Alexis Rivera (Senior)
  • Chase Burris (Sophomore)
  • Diego Martineaz (Sophomore)

Expectations:

  • Top-8 finish in Division I

Girls Track & Field

Head coach:

  • Leanne Guimond (1st season)

Top returning athletes:

  • Hannah Rodriguez
  • Vivian Ayomide Sanni
  • Abby BahAvah Page

Top Newcomers:

  • Jordan Courter
  • Charline Jackson
  • Fatumo Nur
  • Priscilla Lewis

Expectations:

“This season the expectations are to compete hard, work hard in the classroom, and represent Manchester Memorial High School proudly. We have a strong field of sprinters and throwers so we look to compete competitively in those events, specifically the 100, 200 and 4×100. As a young team the main goal is to build a strong foundation so we become a force to be reckoned with in the years to come becoming stronger … This is a strong and determined group of young athletes.The future is bright for these athletes if they continue to work hard and work together.. I am proud to be their coach and I am excited to see some great results this season.” – Leanne Guimond

Baseball

Head coach:
  • Matthew DAmbrosio (2nd season)
Last year:
  • 4-14

Top returning athletes:

  • Zander Rivera (Captain)
  • Alexis Rivera
  • Connor McNelly
  • Manny Castro
  • Ryan Cunningham
  • Nick Duclos
  • Ben Mailloux
“Nick Lodding, returning from a one-year break to play soccer, will be a top hitter on the team. Ben Mailloux looks to improve in his second season, only as a sophomore. Zander Rivera is looking to take a few steps forward. Manny Castro has a real possibility of 1st team all state.” – Matthew DAmbrosio
Expectations:
  • Top-3 finish
“When things get tough, that’s when we become the toughest. Grind through at-bats. We’re a very gritty team.” – Matthew DAmbrosio

