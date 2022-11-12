Saturday’s weather: Rain makes way for a warm, sunny and pleasant afternoon, high of 71

Friday, November 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, November 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Rain will end from west to east this morning with some afternoon sunshine with breezy and spring-like conditions with a high in the low 70s. Tonight will be turning cooler with tomorrow’s high in the low 50s which is normal for November.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 12-16, 2022

Today: Morning thunderstorms (.25″) followed by some afternoon sun, breezy and warm. High 71 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Early morning shower followed by a mix of sun & clouds. High 50 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Becoming clear and cold. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 45 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Increasing clouds High 44 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with snow showers (.5″) after midnight. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Snow showers to rain showers and cold. High 43Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Rain showers with some clearing late. Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning much colder next week with highs only in the 40s. The potential for snow showers to rain showers next Wednesday.

White Mountains Weather

White Mountains Weather White Mountains Weather White Mountains Weather The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming northwest and increasing to around 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts