Saturday’s weather: Rain makes way for a warm, sunny and pleasant afternoon, high of 71

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning much colder next week with highs only in the 40s. The potential for snow showers to rain showers next Wednesday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming northwest and increasing to around 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.