MANCHESTER, NH – A crowd gathered on Elm Street Friday for the annual Veterans Day parade to honor those who served their country.

Antique cars, military vehicles, high school bands, and several groups of veterans marched on Elm Street stopping in front of City Hall at 11:11 a.m., followed by a ceremony at Veterans Park.

Photo Slideshow by Jeffrey Hastings

