River Road apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord

Thursday, May 6, 2021 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire 0

Video provided by reader Paul Cormier.

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire sparked by a heater extension cord caused about $125,000 in damages to an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Manchester fire companies were dispatched to 95 River Road for a reported building fire with possible entrapment.  The residence is a three-story, 24-unit garden-style apartment building. Upon arrival, Engine 5 confirmed a building fire located in a first floor, rear apartment. A search revealed no trapped residents and the fire was contained to the apartment of origin.

Heavy smoke damage extended throughout the building. The cause appeared to be a space heater plugged into an extension cord.  Damage is estimated at approximately $125,000. No injuries to residents or fire service personnel were reported. Building owners were coordinating with Red Cross to aid displaced residents.

A Manchester firefighter rescues a cat from a fire at 95 River Road on May 5, 2021. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
