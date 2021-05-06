River Road apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord

Video provided by reader Paul Cormier.

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire sparked by a heater extension cord caused about $125,000 in damages to an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Manchester fire companies were dispatched to 95 River Road for a reported building fire with possible entrapment. The residence is a three-story, 24-unit garden-style apartment building. Upon arrival, Engine 5 confirmed a building fire located in a first floor, rear apartment. A search revealed no trapped residents and the fire was contained to the apartment of origin.

Heavy smoke damage extended throughout the building. The cause appeared to be a space heater plugged into an extension cord. Damage is estimated at approximately $125,000. No injuries to residents or fire service personnel were reported. Building owners were coordinating with Red Cross to aid displaced residents.