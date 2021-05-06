Weather: It’s a sunshine day! Get your free Vitamin D

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

In the wake of yesterday’s rainstorm, drier air will move in along with some sun & milder temperatures.

Weather Outlook, May 6 – May 10

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun High 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 41 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday: Some clouds & cooler, with passing showers High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Mother’s Day: Some sun High 63 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Mostly cloudy Low 44 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Monday: Mostly cloudy High 65 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday night: Clearing Low 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Mother’s day will be dry with some sun, rain will hold off until night. Check out the beach forecast. Weather Sunny. UV Index High. Thunderstorm Potential None. High Temperature Around 60. Winds Northwest winds around 15 mph. Surf Height Around 3 feet. Water Temperature 46 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high, and chances of survival become severely diminished even with the appropriate thermal protection. Rip Current Risk Low. Tides… Hampton Beach High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 08:21 AM EDT. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:01 PM EDT.

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .