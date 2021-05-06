Weather: It’s a sunshine day! Get your free Vitamin D

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
In the wake of yesterday’s rainstorm, drier air will move in along with some sun & milder temperatures.
Weather Outlook, May 6 – May 10
Today: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun High 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 41 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some clouds & cooler, with passing showers High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Mother’s Day: Some sun High 63 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy Low 44 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy High 65 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clearing Low 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Check out the beach forecast.
Weather Sunny.
UV Index High.
Thunderstorm Potential None.
High Temperature Around 60.
Winds Northwest winds around 15 mph.
Surf Height Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature 46 degrees.
According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high, and chances of survival become severely diminished even with the appropriate thermal protection.
Rip Current Risk Low.
Tides… Hampton Beach High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 08:21 AM EDT. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:01 PM EDT.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .