Putting out the Welcome Mat: The Way Home announces appointments of new staff

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of its ongoing effort to support those in need of safe, secure housing, The Way Home is excited to announce the appointment of two members to its team.

Marcy Wells has joined the Agency in the Finance and Accounting area and Juamelis Cabrera is serving as an Intake Coordinator/Housing Advocate.

“We’re excited to welcome Marcy and Juamelis to our team,” said Bianka Beaudoin, CEO of The Way Home. “Each brings a wonderful skill set and deep commitment to our cause.”

Wells joins The Way Home from the service industry and brings a broad range of business office experiences and competencies to her role. Cabrera, who provides Spanish language translation services for The Way Home, has worked across a range of roles in the social services setting.

“I was drawn here by the mission and cause,” said Wells. “On a daily basis, our team seeks to lift up those in need and I’m thrilled to be part of this work.”

For Cabrera, The Way Home’s mission is personal. “There was a period of my life, during high school, when I lived in my car,” she said. “So, when I meet with people who need secure housing, I know how they feel. And when I share my story with them, I think it fosters a great connection.”

Both Wells and Cabrera are serving in their new roles at The Way Home’s administrative building in downtown Manchester.

About The Way Home

Now celebrating our 33rd-year of community service, The Way Home is a non-profit dedicated to helping low-income households obtain and sustain safe, affordable housing throughout the state of New Hampshire. Since 1988, we have assisted more than 21,000 homeless and high-risk families, individuals, veterans and special needs clients with their housing needs.

Our Mission and Vision statements speak of creatively helping those with the fewest resources. When designing our programs, The Way Home looks first to empower our clients in need. Over the past three decades, this has meant helping them increase their resourcefulness by providing more financial literacy classes, housing counseling, steps to success coaching, healthy home education, landlord/tenant rights and other life skills classes.

Our Vision is to continue as an innovative, grassroots organization committed to creatively helping those with the least resources increase access, raise hope, and build self-esteem. We believe in implementing a “housing first” approach, which provides secure housing with the support they need to make a difference in their lives.

To learn more, please visit www.thewayhomenh.org