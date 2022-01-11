Portland commercial real estate firm expands to Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – The Boulos Co., one of Maine’s largest commercial real estate firms, has opened an office in Manchester, expanding its New Hampshire operations inland from the Seacoast.

Local brokers Roger Dieker, Mike Tamposi, Chris Healey, and transactions manager Karen Gazzara, all previously with CBRE, make up Boulos’ Manchester team. They began operating as the Boulos Co. out of 650 Elm. St., the Center of New Hampshire, Suite 102. Dieker, who was first vice president/managing broker in CBRE’s Manchester office is managing broker for the Boulos office as well.

A company spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the entire Manchester CBRE team has joined Boulos.

Boulos Co. ended a 17-year affiliation with Dallas-based CBRE — a global commercial real estate firm with more than 500 U.S. offices — at the end of 2018. CBRE still lists an office in Manchester, as well as its regional Boston headquarters.

Boulos has offices in Portland, Maine, and in Portsmouth. Company officials said the Manchester expansion will increase the company’s New Hampshire reach. Boulos Co. did more than $254 million in transactions in 2020, the last year for which figures were available.

Dieker said that he and the rest of the Manchester team enjoyed “a mutually beneficial relationship with CBRE,” where they had all worked for several years. “Over the past three years, however, The Boulos Company has become a regional leader in providing world-class marketing power, back office-support, and business development strategy for brokerage teams,” Dieker said in the release.

He said that he and his fellow brokers “wanted to be a part of that collaborative culture which enables our brokers to be as successful as they can possibly be.”

He said the Manchester group has developed “amazing relationships” with Boulos over the years. “It feels like we are coming home,” Dieker said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Manchester crew into the fold with Team Boulos,” said Drew Sigfridson, Boulos Co. managing director. “Together Roger, Mike, Chris, and Karen are one of the best brokerage teams in the business.”

The move allows the Manchester brokers to expand their service area to cover markets beyond traditional sales and leasing, to investment listing and advisory services, the release said. The expansion also increases Boulos’ market coverage in Maine, New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts, Sigfridson said.

The company plans to expand its Manchester staff, said Topher Stephenson, VP of operations and marketing. Boulos has an in-house training and mentoring program for entry-level commercial real estate sales and leasing professionals that allows them to become fully credentialed brokers.

“The program has helped develop some of the company’s top-producing brokers, including Caitlin Burke of the Portsmouth office,” Stephenson said.

Aside from the Manchester office, the company has 26 brokers in Portland and six in Portsmouth. Christian Stallkamp, of the Portsmouth office, was named New Hampshire 2021 Broker of the Year by the New Hampshire Commercial Investment Board of Realtors.