Jan. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,627 positive results with 269 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH –On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, DHHS announced 1,627 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 10. Today’s results include 1,089 people who tested positive by PCR test and 538 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 107 new cases from Monday, January 3 (9 by PCR and 98 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,734); an additional 214 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (86 by PCR and 128 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,345); an additional 257 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (75 by PCR and 182 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,729); an additional 33 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (1 by PCR and 32 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,196); an additional 170 new cases from Friday, January 7 (33 by PCR and 137 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,751); an additional 29 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (17 by PCR and 12 by antigen test, for a new total of 3,296); and an additional 26 new cases from Sunday, January, 9 (21 by PCR and 5 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,731). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 18,079 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 754 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (626), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (381), Merrimack (188), Strafford (186), Grafton (102), Belknap (84), Cheshire (62), Carroll (57), Coos (29), and Sullivan (24) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (269) and Nashua (251). The county of residence is being determined for 287 new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 389 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 226,132 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 11, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 226,132 Recovered 206,021 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,032 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 18,079 Current Hospitalizations 389

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Dec 13th, 2021 Female Cheshire 80+ Week of Dec 20th, 2021 Female Strafford 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.