Pappas files legislation to help groups that help businesses

WASHINGTON – New Hampshire First District Congressman Chris Pappas has introduced legislation he hopes can help Chambers of Commerce here in the Manchester area and throughout the Granite State continue their assistance to local businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Pappas, along with Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.), Gil Cisneros (D-Cal.) and Greg Steube (R-Fla.), filed H.R. 6697 last week. The bill aims to adjust the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide financial support for 501(c)(6) organizations such as local chambers of commerce, industry associations and some groups of physicians and healthcare providers.

Up until this point, some other non-profit organizations were eligible for PPP funding, but not 501(c)(6) groups.

“We’ve talked to a lot of the chambers in the state and they really need some help right now,” said Pappas. “In addition to continuing their activities and helping business access resources, their revenue has really taken a hit. So, I think it makes sense as we get our Main Street economy back up and running that we help (501(c)(6) groups)take advantage of this program.”

According to Pappas, PPP funding dispersed to 501(c)(6) groups would be subject to oversight by the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis: a special investigatory subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee modeled after former President Harry Truman’s Committee that investigated wasteful defense spending during World War II.

“We have to continue to ramp up oversight efforts in not just how these small business programs are running and who’s getting the help but also of how trillions of our tax dollars are spent through the CARES Act and other legislation that’s been passed regarding the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Locally, the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce applauded Pappas for the introduction of the bill.

“The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce is a critical part of our city and region’s business community, and we’ve worked hard to support our members while dealing with many of the same challenges. Nonprofits are small businesses too and access to the Paycheck Protection Program will ensure we can help our local business community navigate and recover from this crisis,” said Mike Skelton, President of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. “We’re grateful to Congressman Pappas for his leadership on this issue and his continued support of New Hampshire’s small business community.”

This legislation has also been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Travel Association.

Last month Congressmen Pappas and Fitzpatrick also led a group of 62 lawmakers in calling on the House leadership to make local chambers of commerce and similar organizations that assist small businesses eligible for direct federal assistance.