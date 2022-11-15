Opioid overdoses continue to go down in Manchester

NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Rescue (AMR) is reporting that opioid overdoses in Manchester went down by 40 percent in October compared to September.

In their report released on Monday, the month of October saw 34 overdoses, putting the year-to-date total in Manchester at 595. Just over four-in-five overdoses were associated with people living in Manchester or with no fixed address and just under a third of individuals received Narcan. This month also saw approximately twice as many men overdosing compared to women, compared to a three-to-one ratio over 2022 overall so far.

There were five suspected opioid deaths, a number that may change following confirmation by the Office of the Chief New Hampshire Medical Examiner. That brings the year-to-date number of deaths to 59 in Manchester.

At the current rate, 70 deaths are expected by the end of the year in Manchester, the most since 2016 (90). The expected overdose total is 710, the most since 2018 (708).

In the report, AMR reiterated that it is highly likely there is some quantity of synthetic Fentanyl in virtually any substance that they are using. Users should not use alone, should have Narcan readily available and in NH, can seek addiction treatment to prevent death by accessing the NH Doorway program. The NH Doorway program can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night.