Shaheen Announces Additional ERA2 Rental Assistance

Washington – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) led the New Hampshire congressional delegation in announcing $2,084,533 from the U.S. Department of Treasury for the State of New Hampshire through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. These funds, allocated under the ERA2 program authorized by congressional Democrats’ American Rescue Plan Act and signed into law by President Biden, assists New Hampshire renters with rent and other housing expenses, including energy and utility costs.

“I’m glad the administration has provided additional federal funds to keep Granite State families housed, and that residents will soon benefit from this aid,” said Senator Shaheen. “This additional rental assistance will help support Granite Staters who rely on this program, despite the unnecessary hurdles created by the State’s mismanagement of the program. This latest allocation can help bridge the gap and allow New Hampshire households to access assistance, but more resources will be needed to meet the demand. I’ll keep working alongside New Hampshire’s Community Action Partnership agencies, New Hampshire Housing and other local stakeholders to make sure New Hampshire families have the assistance needed to stay safely housed this winter.”

“Emergency Rental Assistance has played a critical role in helping Granite Staters stay in their homes and pay their bills. This latest funding announcement is a step forward in helping Granite Staters continue to get this assistance, and I’ll keep working with the NH Congressional Delegation to support Granite Staters in need,” said Senator Hassan.

“Too many Granite State families struggle to afford housing which is why the Emergency Rental Assistance funds Congress has delivered to New Hampshire have been so critical,” said Representative Kuster. “This additional federal funding will help support residents who depend on this aid. I will continue working to expand access to safe, affordable housing in New Hampshire and pursue opportunities to work with both Republicans and Democrats to get Granite Staters the housing support they need.”

“It’s welcome news that these funds will be delivered to New Hampshire to keep people safely housed as we continue to face an extreme housing shortage,” said Representative Pappas. “I’ll continue working to deliver needed resources to our state that will support people struggling to find safe, affordable housing and address the root causes of our housing crisis.”

This latest allotment of ERA2 follows calls from the congressional delegation after New Hampshire was not awarded additional federal funding requested by the State. The ERA2 program was created in March 2021 through the American Rescue Plan Act. Today’s announcement also follows the delegation’s successful efforts to provide additional rental assistance through the ERA1 program last month.

Deadlines and criteria for both ERA1 and ERA2 programs have been available to participating states, counties and municipalities, including the State of New Hampshire, since the programs were established. New Hampshire’s ERA program is funded by federal funds secured by the congressional delegation to assist with rent, utilities and home energy costs, including arrearages. The program is managed by the State. New Hampshire’s ERA program was paused on October 21, 2022 and is not currently accepting new applications.