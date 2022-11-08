Nov. 19: Star Wars-themed fundraiser at The Factory calling on The Force to help a family in need

MANCHESTER, NH – Jeremy Oneail is in the business of creating immersive fantasy experiences that help people escape from their everyday reality. A master of special effects and longtime Star Wars fan, Oneail is putting his skill set and circle of superfan friends to work to host a “Life Day” party, all to benefit a family he’s never met.

Although he can’t change reality for 3-year-old Eva Chicon, a North Carolina tot battling leukemia, he is hoping an all-day party featuring all things Star Wars will raise some cash to help Eva’s family stay ahead of their mounting medical bills.

“I have never personally met Eva or her family. I only know them through Internet chats and previous fundraisers in Star Wars Organizations,” said Oneail. “They are fellow Star Wars fans and members of the 501st Official Star Wars Costume Club who do costumed events for charities. I saw that they needed help to pay the mountain of bills adding up due to Eva’s treatment and as a father to a 3-year-old, I can’t imagine what they are going through.”

On Nov. 19 everyone is invited to a Life Day Star Wars Fan Celebration at the Factory on Willow, 252 Willow St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You don’t have to be a Star Wars fan to participate, although if you are you’ll likely recognize the homage to the sacred Wookiee holiday known as Life Day, a mid-November celebration of family, joy and harmony.

That is exactly what Oneail and his compadres wish for Eva.

There is a $5 entrance fee (kids 2 and under are free). If you come in a Star Wars costume you’ll get $2 off the price of admission. Once inside you can purchase “Imperial Credits” (activity tickets) for $3 each/7 for $20 to join in all the intergalactic fun (all activities will be 1 or 2 credits). Activities include remote-control droid racing, lightsaber classes, blaster target shooting, a non-alcoholic beverage bar, costumed characters, droids, crafts, games – plus, meet actor Ardeshir Radpour from “Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian,” who will be signing autographs.

“I saw this as the perfect opportunity to help,” Oneial says. “Liz [Hitchcock] provided this great venue and I’m doing what I can to make a difference in this family’s life. Isn’t that what life is all about?”

If you’re attending feel free to check in on the official Facebook event page. Those who can’t attend but who want to do something positive for Life Day can make a donation via Eva’s GoFundMe page.