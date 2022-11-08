Check your numbers: Monday’s $2 billion Powerball (finally) drawn after delay

CONCORD, NH – The $2.04 billion Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 was delayed due to security protocols after one participating lottery needed additional time to process its sales and play data.
The following statement was provided by NH Lottery on Tuesday morning:
Powerball has been in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue. The delay is unfortunate as the other 47 lotteries were able to complete the required security procedures in a timely fashion.
Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay. Players should hold onto to their tickets. As soon as the required security procedures are completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing can proceed.
Thank you to our players for their patience.