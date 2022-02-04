New Hampshire celebrates Black History Month

Each year, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland come together to celebrate Black History Month. Black History Month continues to prevail as an important time to reflect and remember the struggles, achievements, and history of the black diaspora. While Black History Month is traditionally celebrated during October in Irlenad and the United Kingdom, our observance officially began on February 1st here in the U.S. and Canada. At Manchester Ink Link, we proudly believe in the importance of uplifting the voices, stories, histories, and traditions of the BIPOC community now, and always. We’ve compiled a list of featured events happening in and around Manchester to commemorate Black History Month and the BIPOC experience in present day America.

“Divisive Concepts:” A Chilling Effect on Teaching History

Stokel Commons, Portsmouth Middle School, Feb 6, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Part of the 2022 Elinor William Tea Talk Series, “Divisive Concepts” explores the history of the clashing versions of our American stories. The panel will explore how new laws that prohibit teaching so-called “divisive concepts” will impact the classroom and critical discussions on our history from the BIPOC perspective. Register online for this session and many more from the Elinor William Tea Talks.

Aging in Place: Black Perspectives

Manchester Community College (virtual), Feb 8, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Join panelists Bobbie D. Bagley, Kelvin Edwards, Dottie R. Morris and Deo Mwano for a conversation on aging in place. This session centers on perspectives of senior people of African descent in their own words. In a roundtable session, individuals from several areas including Black history, arts, educational, and activist organizations will share stories of how they’ve made a place called home in New England.

The Black Experience at Grenier Air Base in Manchester, N.H.

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, Feb 10, 7 p.m.

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire invites guests to a presentation and ceremony celebrating the lives of those who served in New Hampshire during World War II and beyond. A presentation will be given by Leah Dearborn, Assistant Director for The Aviation Museum, about the lives of Black soldiers stationed at Grenier Air Base during World War II. It will be followed by a “Changing of the Planes” ceremony, during which three model aircrafts built by Tuskegee Airman Howard Carter will be placed prominently on display in the museum.

African American Music Concert

Saint Anselm College, Dana Center Kooze Theatre, Feb 18, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Saint Anslem College presents faculty and student Common Hour Concert: A celebration of African American music in the Koonz Theater in the Dana Center.

True Black History Museum Lecture

Saint Anselm College, Roger & Francine Jean Student Center, Feb 18, 6:00 – 8 p.m.

The True Black History Museum, a traveling Black History exhibit with artifacts dating from the late 1700s to the 21st century comes to Saint Anslem College. The Museum was established to preserve the history of African American people and to educate others of the many great contributions that African Americans have made to mankind. The mission is to instill self-esteem and pride to increase knowledge, awareness, cultural sensitivity and understanding of the historic experience of African Americans.

Saturday Storytime and Peace Dove Craft

The Bookery, Feb 26

Join The Bookery for storytime and crafts celebrating Black History Month. This event includes readings “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman and “Sing A Song” by Kelly Starling Lyons.

UNH Black History Month Programs & Events

UNH Durham, Manchester, Remote

From art exhibits, to online panel discussions, documentary screenings, and even an

Akwaaba traditional African drum and dance ensemble, the University of New Hampshire has a full line-up of events in store to celebrate Black History Month. View their full calendar for dates, times, and registration links.