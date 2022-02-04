Mowers kicks off “Beat Back Biden” Tour with stop in Manchester

Friday, February 4, 2022Andrew SylviaNational, Politics0
courtesy photo/Matt Mowers campaign

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, 2020 New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Nominee Matt Mowers made Elm Street House of Pizza one of his first stops on a district-wide “Beat Back Biden” Tour.

Other stops on Thursday included Laconia, Merrimack, Bedford and Auburn.

“Granite Staters are sick and tired of career politicians who put their own self-interest before their constituents,” said Mowers. “There are real issues facing our community that need to be addressed – such as crime, inflation, and workforce shortages – but President Biden and Chris Pappas’ priorities are elsewhere.” 

The tour is scheduled throughout February with more stops to be announced.

