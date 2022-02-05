NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,127 positive results with 109 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, February 4, 2022, DHHS announced 1,127 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, February 3. Today’s results include 884 people who tested positive by PCR test and 243 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 133 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (5 by PCR and 128 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,119; an additional 127 new cases from Thursday, January 20 (66 by PCR and 61 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,681; an additional 42 new cases from Friday, January 21 (15 by PCR and 27 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,975; an additional 4 new cases from Saturday, January 22 (3 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,324; an additional 1 new case from Sunday, January 23 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 975; an additional 13 new cases from Monday, January 24 (0 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 905; an additional 4 new cases from Tuesday, January 25 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,045; an additional 1 new case from Wednesday, January 26 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,987; an additional 2 new cases from Thursday, January 27 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,044; an additional 6 new cases from Friday, January 28 (0 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,621; an additional 3 new cases from Monday, January 31 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 455; an additional 8 new cases from Tuesday, February 1 (0 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,040; and an additional 26 new cases from Wednesday, February 2 (2 by PCR and 24 by antigen test) for a new total of 866. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,464 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 466 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (258), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (177), Merrimack (169), Strafford (163), Grafton (121), Cheshire (111), Sullivan (61), Belknap (55), Coos (38), and Carroll (37) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (112) and Manchester (109). The county of residence is being determined for 86 new cases.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 244 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 281,300 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 4, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 281,300 Recovered 270,590 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,246 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,464 Current Hospitalizations 244

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.