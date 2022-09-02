National security expert speaking to World Affairs Council of NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan will join the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire (WACNH) as part of the William W. Treat Lecture Series.

Dr. Melinda Negron Gonzales, Chair of the Department of Security Studies at UNH Manchester, will moderate a discussion with APNSA Sullivan on the challenges facing democracy today. From authoritarian leaders across the globe, to countries experiencing democratic backsliding, including the United States, it is important to understand the drivers of this decline in freedom and what steps people can take to reverse the tide.

“At a time when 70% of people born since 1980 think that democracy is not essential, it is important for us to redouble our efforts to inform and educate all about democracy’s benefits here at home and abroad. We are delighted to honor the memory of William W. Treat by hosting APNSA Sullivan and Dr. Negron-Gonzalez in conversation,” said Martha Madsen, executive director of NH Civics.

“From a global perspective, strong democracies will help the United States tackle the biggest national security threats of our times,” said Tim Horgan, WACNH executive director. “The opportunity to hear from APNSA Sullivan will validate the importance of global democratic partnerships, as expressed by the Biden Administration’s hosting of the Summit on Democracy.”

This conversation with APNSA Sullivan will provide attendees with key insights into the relationship between a strong democracy at home and around the world, as well as the importance of partnering with democratic allies to combat shared challenges. Robust global democracy helps to ensure a secure system for the U.S. and its allies to thrive, however, democratic decay in the U.S. opens space for authoritarians to trample the rights of the people, no matter where they live.

The discussion, entitled “Revitalizing Democracy at Home and Abroad” is free to the public, but registration is required.

More information can be found here.