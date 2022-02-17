MPD Under the Radar: Man arrested after threatening to kill his neighbor with machete

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 12, 8:45 a.m. – The employee of a store on Elm Street entered the Manchester Police Department Headquarters to report an incident in December.

During the incident, he said that a co-worker threatened to kill him over a workplace disagreement.

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 12, 6:55 p.m. – On Lowell Street, a resident sought to file a police report after an incident at approximately 3 a.m. that morning. He told police that several men with guns were banging on his neighbor’s door, demanding back unspecified items or money that belonged to the men with guns originally.

The neighbor did not call police when this occurred.

Police told the resident that the neighbor would have to file a report.

Jan. 12, 7:27 p.m. – A man on Pine Street called police stating that his neighbor just sent him a letter threatening to “chop him up with his machete”

The man had seen the neighbor’s machete in the past and told police he was yelling and screaming in his apartment approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Man said that the neighbor had chopped holes in the wall separating the man’s apartment and the neighbor’s apartment. When police arrived, the man had barred his door to prevent the entry of the neighbor.

Police discovered that the neighbor did the same thing at another location and was in court in December.

The neighbor, 35-year-old Christopher Bourgeois, was arrested for alleged criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Jan. 12, 8:06 p.m. – A man on Clifford Street said a neighbor threatened to kill him earlier in the day over a parking spot. The man said that the neighbor had threatened to kill him previously if he ever called the police on him again.

The man then said he would call the police back tomorrow.

Jan. 14, 3:42 a.m. – An Uber driver reported a carjacking attempt near the corner of Commercial and South Commercial Streets.

Police eventually found the driver near the corner of Old Granite Street and Elm Street. The driver told police that he was assaulted by several African-American men in the carjacking attempt and he believes he ran over one of them.

The attack occurred as he was at a stop sign, shortly after dropping off a fare.

The driver says he was unsure if he ran over the man or not, police combed the area but could not find the group that allegedly attacked the driver.