Monday’s weather: Hit or miss showers leading to heavy showers for Tuesday, high of 77

Monday’s Weather
The pattern turns unsettled early this week as a weak area of low-pressure crosses New Hampshire tonight and tomorrow with a good chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.
Slow-moving showers tonight through tomorrow may result in locally heavy rainfall that could produce .25″ to .75″ of rain.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 22-Aug. 26
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Most of this week will be humid with hot weather returning Thursday and Friday.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
U.V. Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 70.
Wind: East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 08:49 AM. Low 1.8 feet (MLLW) 02:59 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee