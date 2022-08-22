Monday’s weather: Hit or miss showers leading to heavy showers for Tuesday, high of 77

First Name

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.

Monday’s Weather

The pattern turns unsettled early this week as a weak area of low-pressure crosses New Hampshire tonight and tomorrow with a good chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Slow-moving showers tonight through tomorrow may result in locally heavy rainfall that could produce .25″ to .75″ of rain.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 22-Aug. 26

