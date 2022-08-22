Monday’s weather: Hit or miss showers leading to heavy showers for Tuesday, high of 77

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.

Monday’s Weather

The pattern turns unsettled early this week as a weak area of low-pressure crosses New Hampshire tonight and tomorrow with a good chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Slow-moving showers tonight through tomorrow may result in locally heavy rainfall that could produce .25″ to .75″ of rain.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 22-Aug. 26

Today: Not as warm but humid with hit-or-miss showers. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Humid with spotty thunderstorms early. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, humid, and hot with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Most of this week will be humid with hot weather returning Thursday and Friday.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

U.V. Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Wind: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 08:49 AM. Low 1.8 feet (MLLW) 02:59 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 75 degrees.

