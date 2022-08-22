Orelvis is NH’s new single-season home run king

HARTFORD, Conn. – Orelvis Martinez is the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ new single-season king, blasting his 28th of the season on Sunday to lead the Fisher Cats to a 6-1 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats.

Martinez brought home Luis De Los Santos on the sixth-inning blast, with De Los Santos doubling home Davis Schneider earlier in the inning.

Martinez’s homer pushed him past Chip Cannon (2006) and Eric Thames (2010) for the most home runs in a single season in Fisher Cats history. He is now tied with Erie’s Quincy Nieporte for the league lead.

De Los Santos doubled Schneider home again in the seventh, following Schneider’s two RBI earlier in that inning.

New Hampshire’s combined shutout was spoiled by Zac Veen’s RBI single in the ninth, a bases loaded jam that Fisher Cats closer Parker Caracci found his way out of.

Andrew Bash (9-4) got the win with three innings of relief in the middle of the contest, giving up two of Hartford’s eight hits and two of their five walks.

The Fisher Cats (50-64) now head to Somerset, NJ for a six-game set starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.