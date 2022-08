Lake Massabesic is a name derived from the Native American word meaning “The Place of Much Water.” On Sunday there were many yachts visible from aerial view, creating a picturesque moment.

Lake Massabesic has a surface area of about 2,500 acres and a gross storage capacity of about 15 billion gallons. Two large ponds are joined at Deer Neck bridge and together they encompass about 28 miles of shoreline.