Monday's weather: Bitter cold, highs in the 20s but wind-chill feels like 10

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Monday’s Weather

Bitter cold for the last day of February with highs in the mid-20s with temperatures feeling like 10. Tonight will be frigid with a low of 3 but feeling like -6.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 28- March 4

Today (last day of February.): Mostly sunny, breezy, and very cold. High 24 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and frigid. Low 3 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (less 1″). Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some light snow late at night (1″). Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Early snow (1″) breezy and colder with some sun. High 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clearing and very cold. Low 6 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 32 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 17 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures warming into the 40s this weekend into next week.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs 3 below to 7 above zero. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 54 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs zero to 10 above zero. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

