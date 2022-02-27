Monday’s weather: Bitter cold, highs in the 20s but wind-chill feels like 10

Today (last day of February.): Mostly sunny, breezy, and very cold. High 24 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear and frigid. Low 3 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (less 1″). Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some light snow late at night (1″). Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Early snow (1″) breezy and colder with some sun. High 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clearing and very cold. Low 6 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 32 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 17 Winds: W 5-10 mph