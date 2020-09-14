State offers new COVID-19 business resource

Concord, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) has updated the COVID-19 resources available to New Hampshire businesses on its website, NHeconomy.com/covid.

In particular, the resources now include a substantial Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page with answers to dozens of the most popular questions raised over the past few months regarding COVID-19 response guidance and restrictions. BEA has received over 10,000 inquiries and/or comments since the start of the pandemic in March.

“Throughout the pandemic, our staff has been working hard to provide assistance and get answers for our business community,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell. “This new resource answers the questions we have heard most.”

The FAQ page and other resources can be access directly here: https://www.nheconomy.com/ businessfaqs