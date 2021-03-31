March 31 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 486 positive results with 57 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, DHHS announced 486 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.9%. Today’s results include 207 people who tested positive by PCR test and 279 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,113 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/30: 486 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (144), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (60), Merrimack (54), Strafford (41), Belknap (22), Grafton (19), Carroll (13), Coos (11), Cheshire (7), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (57) and Nashua (24). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 77 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 84,176 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 31, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 84,176 Recovered 79,825 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,238 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,113 Current Hospitalizations 77 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 660,289 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,723 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,431 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 304

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 426 497 538 263 0 78 311 302 LabCorp 577 451 464 420 330 315 533 441 Quest Diagnostics 554 608 483 548 442 292 362 470 Mako Medical 451 35 23 15 13 8 92 91 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 388 448 246 490 295 163 264 328 NorDX Laboratory 326 297 223 75 38 43 452 208 Broad Institute 5,167 2,399 6,246 3,231 279 2,862 6,390 3,796 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 719 449 516 358 274 468 405 456 Other Laboratory* 802 727 569 319 315 504 274 501 University of New Hampshire** 3,887 3,911 3,691 2,464 61 3,739 4,614 3,195 Total 13,297 9,822 12,999 8,183 2,047 8,472 13,697 9,788 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 Daily Average LabCorp 9 15 11 3 1 0 11 7 Quest Diagnostics 15 5 24 12 1 0 13 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 4 10 0 0 4 6 4 NorDX Laboratory 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Other Laboratory* 7 9 34 7 3 9 0 10 Total 36 35 80 22 5 13 31 32

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.