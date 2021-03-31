Pappas receives COVID-19 shot at SNHU

HOOKSETT, NH – Today, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Southern New Hampshire University vaccination site in Hooksett. Congressman Pappas became eligible to receive the vaccine in New Hampshire on Monday and signed up to make his appointment at https://www.vaccines.nh.gov.

Pappas toured the fixed vaccination site on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University with Perry Plummer, who leads New Hampshire’s vaccinated distribution efforts, and leadership from the National Guard Taskforce. He thanked Guard members, staff, and volunteers for their work getting shots in arms and greeting Granite Staters waiting for their vaccine.

“The surest way that we can restart our economy, get students back in the classroom, and begin to return to normal is by vaccinating more people,” said Congressman Pappas. “Our National Guard, state workers, and volunteers are doing incredible work getting shots in arms, and I want to thank them for their efforts. We can’t afford to let up on getting more vaccines to our communities. That is why I voted for the American Rescue Plan, which ramps up our national vaccination effort and will support more sites at the community level. I encourage all Granite Staters to sign up and get their vaccine when they are eligible.”

Today Congressman Pappas received the Pfizer vaccine.

Rep. Pappas voted to pass the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which will launch a national vaccination program, setting up community vaccinating sites nationwide and take additional measures to combat the virus, including testing, tracing, and addressing the shortages of PPE.

The legislation provides over $20 billion to establish a national COVID-19 vaccination program and improve the administration and distribution of vaccinations. That funding includes $7.5 billion for the CDC to prepare, promote, distribute, administer, monitor, and track COVID-19 vaccines and $7.5 billion for FEMA to establish vaccination sites across the country.