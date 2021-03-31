Garage fire damages home on Lowell Street, 4 displaced, police officer injured while helping evacuate

MANCHESTER, NH – Four people were displaced by a garage fire Wednesday morning that quickly spread to the attic of a residence on Lowell Street.

Manchester Police Officer Tony Battistelli first spotted the fire and immediately called the Manchester Fire Department and then went inside the building to look for residents. A Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy and a bystander also assisted.

According to Manchester District Fire Chief David Patten, the fire was called in at 9:25 a.m. Engine 10 arrived four minutes later and found that the attached garage was fully involved with a car fire in the driveway. The garage was attached to the 2½ story wood-frame house and quickly extended up and into the attic above and next to the garage.

Fire crews, assisted by Manchester Police, conducted a search to make sure no one else was still inside.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg commended Officer Battistelli for his efforts.

“Officer Battistelli’s observations, as well as his quick thinking, are to be commended,” Aldenberg said. “Officer Battistelli put his own safety at risk to help others and in doing so, the tenants avoided injury.”

Patten said one police officer suffered a medical emergency during the search and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. He did not know if that officer was Officer Battistelli, or the extent of the officer’s injuries.

The fire was brought under control at 10:10 a.m., according to Patten. Lowell Street from Ashland to Hall streets, was closed down as fire officials worked.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, Patten said. The fire is still being investigated at this time. He estimated the damage at $75,000. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire, Patten said.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.