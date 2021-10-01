Manchester’s Congressional delegation celebrates funding for new MHT taxiways

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) as well as U.S Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) today welcomed $2,094,444 to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) to support its air cargo capacity. The funding will help construct an apron and two taxiway connectors as part of the airport’s new air cargo facility. This facility will support the delivery of e-commerce goods throughout New England, creating high-paying jobs at the airport and helping local businesses transport their goods at lower costs. The award includes funding through the American Rescue Plan in support of Fiscal Year 2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants, a program which Shaheen and Hassan have long championed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this grant as part of a $479.1 million package, with funding from FY 2021 Supplemental Discretionary and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“I’m thrilled to welcome over $2 million to MHT to support the airport’s role in delivering goods to households and businesses across New England,” said Senator Shaheen. “The pandemic showed just how important e-commerce is to connecting families with the products they need, and this funding will help cement MHT’s role as a leader for air cargo in the region. This grant will also help create good-paying jobs and lower transportation costs for local businesses to deliver their goods. I’ll continue fighting for the funding and resources needed to support MHT’s operations and growth.”

“The expansion of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport’s air cargo facility will help boost our economy, lower costs for small businesses, and create high-paying jobs for Granite Staters,” said Senator Hassan. “I am glad to have helped secure funding for the Manchester airport through the American Rescue Plan, and I will continue working to support our growing e-commerce businesses and our regional economy.”

“I’m pleased that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport will receive these funds to increase the airport’s air cargo capacity, a needed upgrade that will lower delivery times and costs for Granite Staters and small businesses,” said Congressman Pappas. “As a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I will continue advocating for smart investments in New Hampshire’s airports and transportation infrastructure that help create good-paying jobs in our communities.”

“The funding provided under the FAA grant will assist the Airport in constructing a common use apron supporting our new cargo facility,” said Ted Kitchens, A.A.E., Airport Director for the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. “The new cargo facility will augment our current air cargo portfolio and provide additional warehouse and air freight capabilities, enabling the Airport to grow our air cargo footprint. Through this grant funding and our new state-of-the-art air cargo facility, we can enhance regional connectivity to the vital world of e-commerce.”