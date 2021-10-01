NH Lottery says Granite Staters prefer TB12 over Pats

CONCORD, NH – As of September 30, the New Hampshire Lottery reports that in Sunday’s match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots, approximately 97 percent of all bets have gone with the Bucs and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

More than 3,000 New Hampshire wagers have been placed on the October 3 game via the DraftKings online sportsbook and at New Hampshire’s two DraftKings Sportsbook retail locations in Seabrook and Manchester totaling more than $220,000. So far this season, bettors have placed 450,000 wagers on the NFL totaling $20.5 million between mobile and retail combined.

“New Hampshire sports fans are facing a serious dilemma, as they have to decide if they will root for the Pats, or Tom Brady and the Bucs—but sports bettors have made a pretty clear decision ahead of the game,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “Loyalty to the hometown Patriots is being tested against our love for the GOAT and Gronk. Excitement and wagers are high and we cannot wait for this epic matchup!”

Some of the most popular bets for the upcoming game by New Hampshire players include betting Rob Gronkowski to both score a TD and have at least 69 yards receiving; as well as Tom Brady to throw three touchdowns.

Since the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in New Hampshire nearly two years ago, bettors have placed more than 16 million wagers, totaling nearly $660 million. The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings have also opened two retail sportsbook destinations where players can place bets in person; DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook and DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester at the Filotimo Casino & Restaurant.

More information on DraftKings in New Hampshire can be found here.