Manchester Republicans question O’Neil financial disclosure omissions

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, the Manchester Republican Party took Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman Vice Chairman Dan O’Neil to task for allegedly failing to disclose employment at a consulting firm in Massachusetts.

On the website of the firm, called Haynes and Associates, the company states O’Neil as a vice president since 2016, although he has not indicated employment with the firm on any of his financial disclosure forms with the Manchester City Clerk’s office over that time period.

Former Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau has issued a letter to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office regarding the issue.

“I feel that if I bring this up to the board it will get swept under the rug and dismissed as he is the chairman and has held the position for over 20 years,” said Moreau in a release from the Manchester Republican Party.

In a letter from O’Neil to Manchester City Solicitor Emily Rice on Thursday, O’Neil challenges Moreau’s assertions, stating that he was a consultant for Haynes and Associates in 2016 and 2017, but was never an officer for the corporation.

“I have served this City faithfully and honorably for two decades. I cannot recall a time that my integrity was called into question. The insinuations of Ms. Moreau are baseless, defamatory, and politically motivated,” said O’Neil in the letter.

Attempts by Manchester Ink Link to reach O’Neil, Haynes and Associates, and the Manchester City Clerk’s office regarding the issue were unsuccessful on Thursday.