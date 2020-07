Manchester businesses receive $24.6 million from Main Street Relief Fund

CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) released a list of Main Street Relief Fund awardees, with 355 businesses in Manchester receiving funding from the program.

In total, 355 Manchester businesses received $24,619,748 in Main Street Relief Fund money, including Manchester Ink Link.

Across the state, $322,061,796 was given to 5,017 businesses.

A list of Manchester businesses receiving funding from the program can be found below. A link explaining the rules and formula for the Main Street Relief Fund can be found here. A map of all businesses receiving funding across the state can be found here.