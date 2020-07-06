Aldermanic Preview: Downtown beautification, Massabesic traffic changes, Fisher Cat negotiations

The Manchester Board of Aldermen are set to meet on July 7. Here’s a look at a few of the topics they’re expected to discuss.

Phone Poll Ratifications

In addition to the phone poll to approve utilizing contingency funding for hiring that would allow re-opening Crystal Lake, the Dupont Splash Pad and the Hunt Pool, the Aldermen will also confirm or deny another phone poll regarding InTown Manchester funding.

That poll discussed transferring $18,000 in the InTown Manchester budget for summer concerts that will now not be happening into funding for a downtown beautification proposal.

The phone poll was split 7-7, with Aldermen Cavanaugh (Ward 1), Stewart (Ward 2), Long (Ward 3), Porter (Ward 8), Barry (Ward 10), Gamache (Ward 11) and O’Neil (At-Large) voting yes and Roy (Ward 4), Sapienza (Ward 5), Moreau (Ward 6), Terrio (Ward 7), Shaw (Ward 9), Hirschmann (Ward 12) and Levasseur (At-Large) voting no.

Mayor Craig cast a yes vote to break the tie.

If approved, the money is expected to go to new flowers, shrubs in the downtown area.

Fisher Cat Repayment Schedule

The Board will discuss reducing expected bond re-payments from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats this fall and next spring. Along with two other reduced payments between now and the end of their obligations in 2028, the Fisher Cats are asking the city to reduce approximately $600,000 out of the $8.2 million remaining in their repayments to the city.

However, the team seeks to pay its full obligations for this spring and is also willing to revisit the payment schedule after pursuing state and federal loan programs for financial assistance.

Downtown Street Closures for Restaurants

Two items remain on the table impacting the downtown restaurant scene.

Penuche’s is looking to close off a portion of Lowell Street and Nutfield Lane for several nights this summer, something that neighboring restaurants have opposed. A proposal to close a portion of Elm Street submitted by Peter Macone, the owner of Campo Enoteca and Republic Café, is also pending.

Additional Traffic Enforcement on Lakeshore Road

Within the consent agenda, the Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic is submitting a request from the Manchester Water Works to prohibit parking and stopping for approximately 2,000 feet north of 326 Lake Shore Road.

The stretch of road, near Johnson’s Beach, is along the shoreline of Lake Massabesic and has long been the scene of littering, drug use and illegal use of firearms.

Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau, who represents the area, also requested additional police presence on Lake Shore Road as well as nearby Holts Avenue and Platts Avenue given a recent jump in speeding vehicles in the area.