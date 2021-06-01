Manchester author’s new book headed to stores in August

MANCHESTER, NH – “Twenty-Five to Life,” a book by Manchester author Rob Greene (writing as R.W.W. Greene) will be released on several continents and online Thursday, Aug. 24, 2021. The book is Greene’s second with award-winning, UK-based science-fiction and fantasy publisher Angry Robot Books. In America, the book will be distributed by Penguin Random House.

In “Twenty-Five to Life,” main character Julie Riley seeks purpose in a world that offers few options. She’s over-educated, under-employed, and forced by law to live with her mom until she is 25. Meanwhile, climate change is making Earth’s environment hostile to human life. Faced with the prospect of spending the rest of her life as a shut-in, interacting with others mostly through virtual reality, Julie opts to run away and hide illegally among the convoys of nomads traveling American back roads in converted vans, trucks, and schoolbuses.

You can preorder the book through PenguinRandomHouse.com.

About the Author

Rob Greene is a former journalist and high-school English teacher. In 2012, he graduated as a master of fine arts in fiction writing from the Mountainview MFA program (part of Southern New Hampshire University). In 2020, responding to his debut novel, “The Light Years,” Publishers Weekly dubbed him “an author to watch.” Of “The Light Years,” Kirkus Reviews wrote, “On the surface, you get an engrossing space opera, but if you look deeper you will find explorations of poverty, arranged marriage, and the toll that different moral choices take on families.”