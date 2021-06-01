Fisher Cats Announce Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Winners

Manchester, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and the Fisher Cats Foundation are pleased to announce the 12 recipients of this year’s Scholar-Athlete Scholarship.

With $1,500 college scholarships awarded to 10 student-athletes in New Hampshire and two student-athletes in Massachusetts, the Fisher Cats Foundation has now awarded nearly $400,000 to graduating seniors since 2007.

Scholarship recipients were selected using criteria that includes academic achievement, athletic achievement, and active citizenship. The 12 student-athletes will be honored at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday, July 22 before the Fisher Cats play the Reading Fightin’ Phils.

Information on the 12 scholarship recipients can be found below.

Madison Miller (Newport, NH – Newport Middle High School)

Intended Major: Biochemistry – Pre-Med at UConn

Accolades: Madison was captain of the basketball team and earned All-State honors twice in field hockey, setting her school’s goal record in the process. She was recognized as a WMUR Hometown Hero in 2020 as an athlete honored for community service, and earned a Nationwide Triple Impact Competitor Scholarship for outstanding sportsmanship and leadership skills. Madison has wanted to become a doctor ever since she learned that her older brother Jackson had autism, and is currently taking classes to become an EMT.

Roisin Russell (Bedford, NH – Bedford High School)

Intended Major: Bioengineering at the University of Miami

Accolades: Roisin participated in nordic skiing, tennis, and track and field, in addition to a variety of extracurricular activities and charitable initiatives. As treasurer of the Math Honor Society, as well as a member of the Film, English, and National Honor Societies, she was a teaching fellow volunteer for Breakthrough Manchester, a group leader for Toys for Tots, and the Founder and President of a program called Best Buddies.

Amelia Opsahl (Chesterfield, NH – Keene High School)

Intended Major: International Relations and Foreign Languages at Claremont McKenna

Accolades: Amelia excelled in track and cross country, earning a number of team awards before earning the role of captain in both sports. She also received the Dartmouth Book Award in 2019, the St. Michael’s College Book Award in 2020, and the Platinum Award on the Grand Concours National French Exam for highest score in the country. Amelia plans to pursue a career in government or non-profit organizations to combat poverty and child abuse, while working abroad or in a position to use her language skills.

Anya Cunningham (Raymond, NH – Raymond High School)

Intended Major: Nursing at Merrimack College

Accolades: Anya starred in gymnastics, soccer, and track, and has signed a letter of intent to throw javelin for the Merrimack track team starting in the fall. She started saving for college at age 15 as a soccer referee, and continues working today as a licensed nursing assistant. Watching nurses care for her best friend in eighth grade inspired her to follow in their footsteps, and pursue a career in medicine.

Jacob Morris (North Woodstock, NH – Lin-Wood Public High School)

Intended Major: Criminal Justice at St. Joseph’s College of Maine

Accolades: Jacob was a four-year class president who excelled in four years of baseball, soccer, and skiing, earning All-State honors in each sport and NHIAA Granite State Skier of the Year recognition in 2020. In addition to his extensive volunteer work, Jacob earned highest honor roll recognition throughout his high school career. He plans to major in criminal justice with a minor in biology in hopes of becoming a conservation officer.

Jessica Thibodeau (Windham, NH – Windham High School)

Intended Major: Engineering with Humanitarian Concentration at Baylor

Accolades: Jessica was a three-year captain of the tennis team and a three-year varsity goalkeeper on the soccer team, and served as student council treasurer during her junior and senior year. She was a member of the Science National Honor Society and volunteered as a youth mentor, group leader, and tutor in several capacities. Jessica hopes to become a humanitarian engineer, providing new technology to underserved communities.

Stephen Norris (Nashua, NH – Nashua High School North)

Intended Major: Economics at Harvard

Accolades: Stephen was the captain of the Nashua North soccer and tennis teams as a senior, while playing three years of varsity basketball. He was a student representative to the City of Nashua’s Board of Education for two years, and was a three-year member of the National, Math, Spanish, and Social Studies Honor Societies. Stephen also earned a number of academic and leadership awards, including the 2021 William Loeb New Hampshire Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.

Kristin Davis (Hinsdale, NH – Hinsdale High School)

Intended Major: Health Science at Plymouth State

Accolades: Kristin was a two-year captain of her soccer and basketball teams, and played two seasons of varsity basketball. Her dream is to become a physician’s assistant, and she is already AED, CPR, and lifeguard certified. Kristin has taken on several leadership roles throughout her high school career, including four years on the Student Athlete Leadership Team and two years as Student Council President.

William Savage (Plaistow, NH – Timberlane Regional High School)

Intended Major: Business at Le Moyne College

Accolades: In addition to his contributions to the wrestling, track, and soccer teams, William excelled on the lacrosse field, winning the 2018 Iron Man Award as a freshman and serving as captain as a senior. He is currently committed to play lacrosse at Le Moyne College, one of the top programs in Division II. William volunteers as a youth lacrosse coach, and has worked to raise funds for people affected by cancer.

Audra Robinson (Nashua, NH – Nashua High School South)

Intended Major: Aerospace Engineering at Penn State

Accolades: Audra was the senior captain of Nashua South’s softball team, and won MVP awards for the alpine ski team in each of her last few years. A member of the National, Math, and German Honor Societies, she also participates in a number of charitable initiatives, including raising over $2,000 to fight world hunger as part of the World Vision 30 Hour Fast. Audra’s plan is to design spacecrafts and rovers that will help explore Mars and beyond.

David Lombardi (Malden, MA – Malden High School)

Intended Major: Exercise Physiology / Pre-Med at High Point University

Accolades: David was a member of the soccer, volleyball, and crew teams, while serving as Class Treasurer throughout his four years at Malden High School. He was also National Honor Society President during his junior and senior years, and was vice president of the Captain’s Council for four years.

Bridget Gleason (Sandwich, MA – Sandwich High School)

Intended Major: Marketing & Computer Information Systems at Bentley University

Accolades: On the soccer field, Bridget earned her team’s MVP award, All-State Massachusetts honors, and a Heisman High School Scholarship award. In the community, she founded KnowYourGirlHealth.org, a website that helps teenage girls learn about women’s health, including screening guidelines and common health issues. Earlier this year, Bridget won the National Center for Women in Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing. She will also play soccer at Bentley this fall.