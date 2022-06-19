Man dead after being shot by police officer near Rite Aid/Tarrytown Road lot

Sunday, June 19, 2022 NH Attorney General Police & Fire 0
Sunday, June 19, 2022 NH Attorney General Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Heavy state and local police presence remain at the scene following a fatal shooting near Rite Aid off Tarrytown Road. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Posted 1 p.m. Follow-up Story: Police respond to parking lot for assault call, shoot armed man after 90-minute standoff

MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a shooting in Manchester, that happened early June 19, 2022. 

One adult male suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene after being shot by a police officer.

No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Officers from the Manchester Police Department and New Hampshire State Police were present during the shooting.   

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

About this Author

nh-attorney-general

NH Attorney General

Email

See all of this author's posts