Man dead after being shot by police officer near Rite Aid/Tarrytown Road lot

Posted 1 p.m. Follow-up Story: Police respond to parking lot for assault call, shoot armed man after 90-minute standoff

MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a shooting in Manchester, that happened early June 19, 2022.

One adult male suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene after being shot by a police officer.

No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Officers from the Manchester Police Department and New Hampshire State Police were present during the shooting.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.