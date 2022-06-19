Police respond to parking lot for assault call, shoot armed man after 90-minute standoff

MANCHESTER, NH – The following narrative was provided by the NH Attorney General’s office following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the area of the Rite Aid on Mammoth Road.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on June 19, 2022, a 911 call was made upon which law enforcement officers responded to a report of a domestic violence assault in a parking lot near Rite Aid at 270 Mammoth Road in Manchester.

Manchester Police officers were the first to arrive and were directed to a gray Toyota RAV4 parked in a parking lot. A woman with injuries was located walking away from the vehicle, and police began a dialogue with an adult male who was reportedly armed and still in the car. The man, later identified as Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester, refused to submit to arrest.

A standoff ensued for over an hour and a half. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Husejnovic was shot.

Initial information indicates that six officers discharged their weapons during the incident; four Manchester Police officers, and two New Hampshire state troopers.

An autopsy is scheduled for June 20 at 9 a.m. at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine Mr. Husejnovic’s cause and manner of death.

No law enforcement officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the shooting incident. Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview. The initial responding officers did have body cameras. Investigators will be reviewing whether those cameras, as well as cruiser cameras or other video or audio, recorded any portion of the incident.

Additional information is not anticipated until after the autopsy results are known tomorrow.