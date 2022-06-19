Fisher Cats lose seventh in a row

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Fisher Cats lost yet again on Saturday night, falling 4-3 to the Somerset Patriots.

Somerset and New Hampshire traded runs over the first five innings of the contest. Somerset’s Brandon Lockridge put up a two-run double in the seventh and that would be too much for New Hampshire to overcome once again, although Spencer Horwitz sacrificed home Rafael Lantigua in the eighth to get the hosts close to trying it up another time.

Luis De Los Santos and Sebastian Espino each had two hits for New Hampshire in the loss. On the mound, Braden Scott (1-2) was the losing pitcher for New Hampshire, allowing four hits and the two runs off Lockridge’s double while striking out three in the seventh and eighth.

New Hampshire has now lost seven games in a row, they finish the series against Somerset on Sunday with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. Luis Quinones (0-1, 5.59 ERA) takes the mound for New Hampshire against Will Warren (2-1, 3.45 ERA).