Man charged in June Bell Street shooting that injured pregnant woman

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have charged a man with second-degree assault, among other charges, in connection with a shooting in June that left a pregnant woman injured.

After a lengthy investigation that spanned several months, Manchester Police have arrested Corey Raikes, 27, of Manchester in connection with the June June 10 shooting in which a pregnant woman was injured an errant b

ullet that entered her apartment.

On June 10, 2022, Manchester Police responded to a residence in the area of Bell and Hall streets for a report of a 35- year-old pregnant woman who had sustained a gunshot wound. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and her unborn child was not harmed.

Police learned that the victim was struck when a bullet entered her home and evidence indicated that the gunshot came from the area of 292 Belmont St. As part of this investigation, officers and investigators went to 292 Belmont St, Apartment 9. When Officers attempted to contact the occupants of that apartment all were uncooperative and barricaded themselves inside. Manchester SWAT entered the apartment and located five individuals. All five were charged with resisting arrest.

One of those arrested at that time was Raikes.

Manchester Police Detectives spent a significant amount of time on this case, working diligently to identify the responsible party. Through the course of the investigation they were able to determine that Raikes was the person who fired the gun. Raikes is now charged with one count of second-degree assault with a firearm, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count falsification of physical evidence.

Raikes was booked in absentia, as he is already in jail on charges of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell. That charge also stems from the shooting incident. At the time of the shooting, Raikes was out on bail on a felony domestic violence charge. In March, he was also given suspended sentences for felony reckless conduct and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Raikes will be arraigned on the new charges on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough Superior Court North.