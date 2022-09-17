Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision.

Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle at the intersection of William Street. The 59-year-old female motorcycle operator of Manchester suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The other driver, an 82-year-old man from Manchester, was not injured.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Manchester Police Department, Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.