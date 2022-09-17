Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street

Saturday, September 17, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision. 

Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle at the intersection of William Street. The 59-year-old female motorcycle operator of Manchester suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.  The other driver, an 82-year-old man from Manchester, was not injured.  

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Manchester Police Department,  Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

 

