Local company seeks to help LGBTQ+ veterans and first responders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, New Hampshire First District Congressman Chris Pappas remotely joined leaders of one New Hampshire-based company to hear about their efforts in assisting New Hampshire’s LGBTQ+ veteran and first responder communities.

For the past several months VFR Healthcare CEO Eric Golnick and his team with VFR Healthcare and partners Strive Healthcare have begun a group to encourage healthcare outreach to these underserved groups that Pappas noted often don’t advocate for themselves in large part due to the inherent selflessness gained through their professions.

During Golnick’s time in the military, he served with transgender colleagues who often felt as though their sacrifice to the country was discounted by others due to discriminatory government policies.

“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for years,” said Golnick, an LGBTQ+ Naval Veteran who suffered psychological trauma serving during the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ Era. “We wanted to do in partnership with the (U.S. Veterans’ Administration) is create a group that is a safe environment where folks can feel vulnerable and in a safe place that is outside of normal therapy with folks who have had a shared experience.”

Since starting the group earlier in June, Golnick says he’s been seeing 10-15 LGBTQ+ veterans and first responders per group session and hopes to reach more people in the near future.

When Pappas asked Golnick what else can be done to further the cause of increasing healthcare access to LGBTQ+ veterans and first responders, Golnick noted that greater broadband for rural areas would facilitate telehealth efforts VFR and Strive have been conducting with more frequency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, he mentioned sending vehicles equipped with satellite-based internet connectivity on occasion to less populated areas, which currently can only use phone-based remote healthcare compared to video telehealth services elsewhere.

Pappas, New Hampshire’s first gay member of Congress, praised Golnick for his efforts.

“For too long, LGBTQ veterans haven’t had advocates, haven’t had services that are tailored to help meet their needs and helps bring distinction that honors their service,” said Pappas.