June 24 DHHS COVID-19 update: 27 new positive cases with 11 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,598 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 70 percent being female and 30 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Cheshire (2), Merrimack (2), Grafton (1), Rockingham (1), Strafford (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 558 (10%) of 5,598 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 24, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,598 Recovered 4,358 (78%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 347 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 893 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 558 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 49 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) ( see 2 below) 111,566 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 18,082 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,386 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 155 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,400

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 778 615 676 208 100 76 281 391 LabCorp 439 469 353 329 340 175 332 348 Quest Diagnostics 875 652 533 202 282 554 1037 591 Mako Medical n/a 224 947 682 375 68 446 457 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 335 304 167 0 634 66 21 218 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 230 318 51 47 239 503 n/a** 231 Other Laboratory* 30 13 3 26 35 14 33 22 Total 2,687 2,595 2,730 1,494 2,005 1,456 2,150 2,160 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 Daily Average LabCorp 42 50 42 40 15 0 12 29 Quest Diagnostics 239 235 213 162 144 84 224 186 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 19 15 24 0 26 0 20 15 Other Laboratory* 10 6 14 4 0 0 13 7 Total 310 306 293 206 185 84 269 236

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 219 422 269 29 21 52 90 157 LabCorp 382 413 302 281 302 157 275 302 Quest Diagnostics 675 489 422 176 223 393 613 427 Mako Medical n/a 66 108 430 73 5 35 120 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 166 151 83 0 318 66 19 115 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 230 318 51 47 239 503 n/a** 231 Other Laboratory* 28 71 2 24 32 14 27 28 Total 1,700 1,930 1,237 987 1,208 1,190 1,059 1,330 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 Daily Average LabCorp 1 38 36 34 12 0 9 19 Quest Diagnostics 224 219 195 149 128 80 207 172 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 18 15 22 0 26 0 19 14 Other Laboratory* 6 6 23 3 0 0 13 7 Total 249 278 276 186 166 80 248 212

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.