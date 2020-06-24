The League of NH Craftsmen returns to inaugural designer Ken Kantro for 33rd Annual Ornament: Midnight Clear

CONCORD, NH – A familiar name and creative style returns to The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen for its 2020 Annual Ornament. Titled Midnight Clear, this year’s ornament was designed by Ken Kantro, of Biddeford, ME. Kantro is a 40-year juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, whose past artwork has been displayed at the Smithsonian Museum and enjoyed by enthusiasts from around the world.

This limited-edition Annual Ornament features a scene inspired by the majesty of New Hampshire’s mountains and the quiet solitude of its winters. Each handcrafted pewter ornament is dated, numbered, and signed by the artist. The ornament comes gift-boxed and sells for $25. This annual offering is a critical fundraiser for the League that helps support local artists and galleries and makes for a thoughtful keepsake for any special occasion, milestone or holiday.

Annual ornaments are sold exclusively at the League of NH Craftsmen Fine Craft Galleries, located in Center Sandwich, Concord, Hanover, Hooksett, Littleton, Meredith, Nashua, and North Conway; in the League’s online store; and at League Headquarters in Concord.

For more than 35 years, juried League members have submitted a piece to be considered for the Annual Ornament. Managers of the League of NH Craftsmen Fine Craft Galleries review the submitted pieces and then select a winner.

About the Maker: Ken Kantro

In the early 1970s his interest in Asian art and philosophy led him to an apprenticeship in pottery utilizing traditional Japanese techniques. As he worked with combinations of clay and metal, he was fascinated with the light reflecting qualities of metal and its creative potential. He went on to study and master the techniques of early American pewter design and fabrication. For over 30 years he has designed a popular collection of nature inspired jewelry and ornaments under the name Lovell Designs.

Ken Kantro’s work has been displayed at a large number of museums and institutions including the Art Institute of Chicago, The Winterthur Museum, Monticello and the National Holocaust Museum, where he has won numerous awards.

Note: Some previous ornaments are still available for purchase, including 2016, 2017 and 2019. See the full collection here.

The mission of the League of NH Craftsmen is to advance, cultivate and champion excellence in fine craft.

The League pursues that mission through educational programming, leadership initiatives, marketplace strategies and support services.

League of NH Craftsmen Fine Craft Galleries where the ornament can be purchased.

Center Sandwich, 32 Main St., 603-284-6831

Concord, 36 North Main St., 603-228-8171

Hanover, 13 Lebanon St., 603-643-5050

Hooksett, I-93 Northbound Rest Area, 530 West River Rd., 603-210-5181

Littleton, 81 Main Street, 603-444-1099

Meredith, 279 Daniel Webster Hwy., Rte. 3, 603-279-7920

Nashua, 98 Main St., 603-595-8233

North Conway, 2526 White Mountain Hwy., Rte. 16/302, 603-356-2441

For more information about the League of NH Craftsmen’s Annual Ornament, visit https://www.nhcrafts.org/annual-ornament/.

To purchase the annual ornament online, visit https://www.nhcrafts.org/webstore/