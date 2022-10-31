Harmony’s mom: ‘We just want to close this chapter on New Hampshire…’

MANCHESTER, NH – Crystal Sorey joined a small gathering of supporters at Stark Park on Sunday. Amid tears, hugs, purple balloons and photographs of her little girl, Harmony Montgomery, the sense of sadness and loss was overruled by love, and resolve.

Instead of dwelling on the horrors of the past two years, Sorey was there to celebrate the short but beautiful life of a little girl who should still be here.

Wearing a Minnie Mouse jumper complete with mouse ears and a big red polka-dot bow, Sorey fielded questions from the media about being on the other side of what was once a hopeful search for her missing child.

All that’s left now, says Sorey, is the closure of discovering her daughter’s remains. Police on Oct. 24 charged Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, with second-degree murder based on a 10-month investigation that provided evidence – including biological evidence – that Harmony has been dead since 2019. Her body has yet to be located

Sorey also talks about the pain she has endured, including the acceptance that she, too, failed to protect Harmony from death.

“I’ve been put through hell for the last 10 months, people bashing me and saying I was a part of it some way,” Sorey said. “I’ve owned my part. I’ve never kept it a secret, I’ve never lied about it. I know my part and I have to live with that, but this means the world to me,” she said of the outpouring of love. “Our goal is to make changes so that this doesn’t happen again and again and again. I know that’s what she would want.”

Sorey, who says she continues to be strong in her own recovery from addiction, has a dream to one day open her own child protection office or residential home for children like Harmony, whose lives are disrupted by addiction or abuse.

Below ⇒ Watch the video interview with Crystal Sorey.