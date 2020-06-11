June 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 34 new positive cases with 9 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 11, 2020, DHHS announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,209 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 68 percent being female and 32 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Rockingham (7), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (1).

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 504 (10 percent) of 5,209 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

5 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,209 Recovered 3,665 (70%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 308 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,236 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 504 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 73 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 91,917 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 14,884 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 30,020 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,110 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,825

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 6/11/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center Genesis 9 11 0 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 45 21 0 10 Birch Hill 35 25 0 14 Courville Manchester 14 14 1 6 Crestwood Center Milford 54 25 0 14 Greenbriar Nashua 69 27 1 12 Greystone Farm at Salem 9 3 1 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 112 43 0 14 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester 38 14 0 4 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin 49 21 2 9 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 64 22 3 23 Salemhaven 43 14 0 10 Villa Crest Manchester 54 42 1 11

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (closed 6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (closed 6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (closed 6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bellamy Fields Dover (closed 5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (closed 5/29/2020 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (closed 6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/4 6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 782 268 372 610 531 345 101 430 LabCorp 346 381 365 318 109 303 408 319 Quest Diagnostics 665 580 533 378 558 234 954 557 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 411 280 209 198 83 61 215 208 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 311 44 35 233 301 307 n/a** 205 Other Laboratory* 24 20 21 31 10 16 25 21 Total 2,539 1,573 1,535 1,768 1,592 1,266 1,703 1,711 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/4 6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 Daily Average LabCorp 30 27 24 11 0 1 45 20 Quest Diagnostics 294 253 247 45 239 272 266 231 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 16 24 29 7 0 23 30 18 Other Laboratory* 8 8 16 6 4 4 11 8 Total 348 312 316 69 243 300 352 277

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.