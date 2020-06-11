June 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 34 new positive cases with 9 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 11, 2020, DHHS announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,209 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 68 percent being female and 32 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Rockingham (7), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (1).
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 504 (10 percent) of 5,209 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- 2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 5 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|5,209
|Recovered
|3,665 (70%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|308 (6%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|1,236
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|504 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|73
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|91,917
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|14,884
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|30,020
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|1,110
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,825
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 6/11/2020)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis
|9
|11
|0
|0
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|45
|21
|0
|10
|Birch Hill
|35
|25
|0
|14
|Courville Manchester
|14
|14
|1
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford
|54
|25
|0
|14
|Greenbriar Nashua
|69
|27
|1
|12
|Greystone Farm at Salem
|9
|3
|1
|0
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home
|112
|43
|0
|14
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester
|38
|14
|0
|4
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin
|49
|21
|2
|9
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford
|64
|22
|3
|23
|Salemhaven
|43
|14
|0
|10
|Villa Crest Manchester
|54
|42
|1
|11
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (closed 6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (closed 6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Bedford Falls (closed 6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bellamy Fields Dover (closed 5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (closed 5/29/2020
|0
|8
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (closed 6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|6/4
|6/5
|6/6
|6/7
|6/8
|6/9
|6/10
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|782
|268
|372
|610
|531
|345
|101
|430
|LabCorp
|346
|381
|365
|318
|109
|303
|408
|319
|Quest Diagnostics
|665
|580
|533
|378
|558
|234
|954
|557
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|411
|280
|209
|198
|83
|61
|215
|208
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|311
|44
|35
|233
|301
|307
|n/a**
|205
|Other Laboratory*
|24
|20
|21
|31
|10
|16
|25
|21
|Total
|2,539
|1,573
|1,535
|1,768
|1,592
|1,266
|1,703
|1,711
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|6/4
|6/5
|6/6
|6/7
|6/8
|6/9
|6/10
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|30
|27
|24
|11
|0
|1
|45
|20
|Quest Diagnostics
|294
|253
|247
|45
|239
|272
|266
|231
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|16
|24
|29
|7
|0
|23
|30
|18
|Other Laboratory*
|8
|8
|16
|6
|4
|4
|11
|8
|Total
|348
|312
|316
|69
|243
|300
|352
|277
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.