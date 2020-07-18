July 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 26 new positive results with 9 in Manchester; 1 death reported

Saturday, July 18, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, July 18, 2020, DHHS announced 26 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,188 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 65 percent being female and 35 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Coos (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (3).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 672 (11 percent) of 6,188 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

  • 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

 New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 18, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,188
Recovered 5,221 (84%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 396 (6%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 571
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 672 (11%)
Current Hospitalizations 20
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 142,486
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 25,316
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 34,576
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,003
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,525

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 7/17 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 195 515 267 383 825 846 486 502
LabCorp 795 371 135 437 596 326 164 403
Quest Diagnostics 579 435 448 795 847 519 309 562
Mako Medical 1407 610 538 675 542 1116 784 810
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 261 75 38 299 136 284 144 177
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 82 102 121 106 122 82 89 101
Other Laboratory* 25 59 13 35 27 0 29 27
Total 3,344 2,167 1,560 2,730 3,095 3,173 2,005 2,582
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 7/17 Daily Average
LabCorp 26 10 0 27 25 22 22 19
Quest Diagnostics 136 63 120 178 104 144 129 125
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 3 27 28 31 34 31 23
Other Laboratory* 2 0 9 9 7 3 13 6
Total 172 76 156 242 167 203 195 173

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

The State of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent data available that is reported to the NH Department of Health and Human Services regarding cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, with further demographic detail and county of residence. This data is reported daily for public review while also protecting individual privacy.

For an interactive version of the map below and additional information regarding New Hampshire Laboratory Confirmed COVID-19 cases – risk factors and epidemic curve,  click here.

 