Former Hudson Bus driver arrested amid accusations of assaulting children with disabilities

HUDSON, NH – A Hudson woman was arrested March 7 by Hudson police and is facing multiple charges of simple assault on students with disabilities.

Virene Poliquin, 68, of Hudson is accused of assaulting three students on Feb. 17, according to Hudson Police Capt. Steven McElhinney. An investigation was opened when the incident was reported to police on Feb. 20.

Poliquin was employed by the Durham Bus Company at the time the investigation originated.

Police noted that student safety was paramount throughout the investigation.

During a press conference Tuesday at Hudson Police headquarters Chief Tad Dionne said Poliquin is accused of assaulting three students, ages 5 and 6, and based on a review of video footage the alleged assaults include slapping, kicking, grabbing, covering a mouth with a hand and pouring water on a victim, Dionne said. One child was allegedly assaulted seven times, while two others were allegedly assaulted once each, Dionne said.

“I’ve been a police officer a long time. Needless to say, there are not too many events that make me pause when reviewing a case. This incident did so,” Dionne said. “The victims in this case are among our most vulnerable. Poliquin’s actions are completely unacceptable, disturbing and without justification under the law.”

New Hampshire Department of Education issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“The New Hampshire Department of Education was made aware of the initial allegations against Virene Poliquin, as well as the current charges that have been brought forward by the Hudson Police Department. Pursuant to state statute, NHED conducted a criminal history records check on this individual on Nov. 22, 2022, at which time there were no Section V violations and bus driver clearance was subsequently issued. The Department’s top priority is to ensure the safety of children, and therefore takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. We are deeply saddened and our hearts go out to the students, families and Hudson community impacted by these alleged acts.”