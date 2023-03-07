Taco Tour Manchester 2023 set for May 4

MANCHESTER, NH – Taco Tour Manchester will return to downtown Manchester in 2023.

This popular Manchester tradition began in 2011 and returned in 2022 after cancellations due to COVID. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend from Manchester and beyond on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. Participating restaurants will showcase unique culinary twists on the taco for patrons to enjoy. Attendance to Taco Tour Manchester is open and free to the public.

“In 2022, 73% of surveyed attendees stated they discovered a new restaurant at Taco Tour and 83% said they would return downtown in the near future. Taco Tour Manchester serves as wonderful and valuable exposure for our restaurants, downtown business community, and our entire city. Taco Tour Manchester brings our community together and attracts people from throughout New England to visit our downtown, experience our fantastic foodie scene, and encourage them to return regularly throughout the year.” Said Cole Riel, Small Business & Community Development Director at the Chamber, and the Director of Taco Tour Manchester.

Today, in partnership with Ethos & Able Creative, the Chamber unveiled the new TacoTourManchester.com. This updated website provides users with comprehensive information about the event, highlights the sponsors who make it possible, features stunning video and photography, and shares easy ways to contact the Chamber with questions about the event.

New this year, Taco Tour Manchester will include a concert in Veteran’s Park, thanks to the support of 92.5 The River. Performing acts will be announced in the coming weeks and additional live music will be featured strategically throughout the event.

Restaurants wishing to participate should visit www.TacoTourManchester.com/participate. Food trucks and outside restaurants are also welcome to participate in the event.

Those interested in sponsoring the event should email Cole Riel at ColeR@manchester-chamber.org.

Volunteers are needed to assist with line management and answering attendee questions to ensure the event runs smoothly. Groups or individuals interested in volunteering should email TacoTourManchester@gmail.com.

About the Greater Manchester Chamber

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. The Chamber’s mission is to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.