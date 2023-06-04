Fisher Cats shine in series win

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, won the series against the Reading Fightin’ Phils at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night by a final score of 2-1. The Fisher Cats have now won both series against the Fightin’ Phils this season.

On the mound, Jimmy Robbins (2-4)got the start and threw five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five, receiving the win. It’s the fourth time Robbins has struck out five batters in a game. It’s also the first time that Robbins has allowed one run or less in a start since his first start of the year at Altoona on April 8.

A pair of Orelvis Martinez RBI ground outs in the third and fifth is all New Hampshire would need in the victory. Martinez now has 37 RBIs on the season, still good for third in the Eastern League.

Riley Tirotta and Zac Cook collected a game-high two hits each and Damiano Palmegiani reached base for a 38th game of 44 games played with a base hit in the first.

New Hampshire (26-23) has held Reading (19-30) hitters, who own the highest batting average in the Eastern League, to just two runs in the last two games.

In the bullpen, right-hander Andrew Bash threw three perfect innings with a season-high six strikeouts. Right-hander TJ Brock collected his first Double-A save since coming in from High-A Vancouver earlier this week with a scoreless ninth.

The Fisher Cats finish their six-game home stand against the Reading Fightin’ Phils tomorrow at 1:35 pm. RHP Adam Kloffenstein (4-2, 3.13 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against a pitcher to be determined for Reading.