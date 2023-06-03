Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain, high of 51

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid-40s… except around 40 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph… except northeast 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning.

