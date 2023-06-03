Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain, high of 51

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s weather
A much cooler airmass remains over New Hampshire for today with highs in the lower 50s normal highs should be in the middle 70s. As low-pressure forms off the New England coastline periods of rain are likely.
Weather Flash
A cool and unsettled pattern will continue through next week under the influence of multiple low-pressure systems to the east of New England.
5-Day Forecast June 4-June 8
Today: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain (.35″) High 51 Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly with a few showers. Low 48 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Monday: Lots of clouds & not as cool with a few afternoon showers. High 65 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and cool. High 67 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy. Low 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 67 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Next weekend will be drier and warmer with temperatures in the 70s Saturday and around 80 Sunday
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid-40s… except around 40 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph… except northeast 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 50.
Winds: North winds around 20 mph.
Surf Height Around 7 feet.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Riks: Moderate. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 06:17 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 12:15 PM.
Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet at the north end of the lake…and 2 to 4 feet at the south end of the lake. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid-50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 62 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
