Fisher Cats flex muscles to take series finale

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, hit three more home runs and defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 10-8 on Sunday afternoon from Hadlock Field in the series finale.

New Hampshire recorded a season-high 16 hits in the game and the offense has now hit six homers in the last two games after not hitting one in the first four games of the series.

An Orelvis Martinez two-run homer over the Maine Monster in the first inning gave the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead, his 13th home run of the season and his 10th homer of the month, which is a new Fisher Cats record. The Blue Jays No. 4 prospect now has 32 RBIs on the season, which is still third best in the Eastern League.

Riley Tirotta’sRBI single into center field extended the first inning lead 3-0. Tirotta, who joined the team on Thursday from High-A Vancouver, now has three RBIs in his first three Double-A games.

Leo Jimenez launched his first Double-A home run with a two-run homer over the batters eye at an estimated 435 feet in the fourth inning. The shortstop led the Fisher Cats with a game-high three RBIs, his first three RBI game at the Double-A level.

Zac Cook’stwo-run home run added some insurance in the eighth, his third homer of the season to right-center.

Phil Clarke recorded his first three-hit game of the season and Miguel Hiraldo increased his hit streak to eight games with a pair of hits, his second eight-game hit streak of the season. Every starter in the lineup recorded at least a hit in the victory.

On the mound, starting right-hander Adam Kloffenstein (4-2) went five innings, allowing eight hits, six runs and two walks while striking out eight, receiving the win. It’s the fourth time this season where Kloffenstein has struck out eight or more hitters in a start. He now leads the Eastern League in strikeouts and innings pitched with 59 over 46 innings pitched.

Relievers Connor Cooke and Mason Fluharty threw scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Troy Watson picked up his fifth save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Fisher Cats begin a six-game home stand on Tuesday, May 30 against the Reading Fightin’ Phils