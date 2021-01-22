Feb. 2: Presentation for parents and guardians – Media, Mental Health, and Your Child

Have you ever wondered why your child is so absorbed in social media, video games, or their smartphone? Do you worry about the effect that remote learning is having on their relationship with technology and the world around them? Do you wonder how this may be affecting their mental health?

Join the conversation on Feb 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m for a presentation aimed at parents and guardians where we’ll talk about why kids and teens look to media, how different types of media use impact mental health and youth development, and ways that you can talk to your kids about these topics. Creating open lines of communication about media is a great way to build trust with your child and learn from each other. This training is open to parents and guardians of children of any age.

This presentation is a collaboration with Manchester’s 21st Century Program, which is an out-of-school time program whose mission is to support student learning and growth by providing academic support and enrichment activities at twelve Manchester schools, and Media Power Youth, a Manchester-based nonprofit organization that specializes in health-focused media education. Media Power Youth provides resources to schools and offers creative learning experiences for children and families on how media and technology shape our social, physical, and mental health.

Register for free at tinyurl.com/mpy21stfeb. Learn more at mediapoweryouth.org/ and 21st.mansd.org.